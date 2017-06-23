Azerbaijani Film Festival opens with “Ali and Nino” movie in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Film Festival was held in Italy. “Ali and Nino” movie was presented within the Festival.

The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Ministry of Couture and Tourism, Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Italy, Azerbaijan State News Agency (AzerTag), Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, “AGI” News Agency, “Azerbaijannews” news portal, “Casa del Cinema”.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade stressed the importance of culture in Azerbaijani-Italian cooperation. The diplomat highlighted the events held by the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He expressed hope that the Azerbaijani Film Festival will contribute to further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Italian inter-parliamentary ties Azer Karimli highlighted the significant role of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

Georgian Ambassador to Italy Karlo Sikharulidze spoke of the history of friendly and fraternal relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“Ali and Nino” was shot in various parts of Baku, as well as in the streets of the historical Old City, Gobustan, Khinalig, Ganja and Gadabay regions.

Starring in the film are Adam Bakri as Ali and María Valverde as Nino. Other actors are Halit Ergenc, Mendy Petinkin, Connie Nielson, Riccardo Skamarchio, Homayon Ershadi, Fakhraddin Manafov, Assaad Bab, Numan Acar and others.

The film portrays the torrid romance between a Muslim Azerbaijani young man and a Christian Georgian girl in Baku during the period 1918–20. It depicts pre-Soviet Azerbaijan, touching upon the political processes occurring in Azerbaijan before and after the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918). This breathtaking story traverses political, geographic, and religious divides and shows challenges the two young people face on the edge of eras, of West and East, and of Islam and Christianity.

News.Az

