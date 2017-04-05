Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani film to be premiered at international festival in Russia

The 12th international movie festival “Cinema for children” will be held in Samara.

The Russian city Samara will host 12th international movie festival “Cinema for children” from 18 to 20 April.

Report informs referring to the Russian media that the Azerbaijani film “Lesson” ("Dərs") will be premiered during the festival.

Producer Rafik Aliyev will present the film. 

