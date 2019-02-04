Azerbaijani film to be screened in US

Azerbaijani film "Sholler's Archive" will be screened at New Dreams International Film Festival.

The film screening will take place on May 30, AZERTAC reports.

The New Dreams International Film Festival is a lifelong dream of renowned independent filmmaker and artist, Ramzi Abed.

It is the first International Film Festival based in Los Angeles that is focused on the art of visual storytelling while also specifically showcasing the innovative work of young, up and coming and underground directors, cinematographers and photographers from around the world, who will be exhibiting unique movies and fresh styles.

The festival has a competition that includes a photography exhibition and short and feature-length screenings.

These special screenings will be held in and around Los Angeles and West Hollywood.

The film "Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The film tells a story of the German colonist and his family, who moved to Azerbaijan.

During World War II, 22,841 Germans were exiled to Kazakhstan and Siberia. One of the families were the Shollers. And Mrs. Sholler gave her granddaughter, who was 6 months old, to an Azerbaijani family due to the harshness of the conditions of exile.

Film director Jalaladdin Gasimov obtained all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku.

The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

Earlier, "Sholler's Archive" grabbed five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France.

In 2018, it was named the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film.

