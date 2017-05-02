Azerbaijani finance minister due in Japan for ADB annual meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov will travel to Yokohama, Japan on May 4 to participate in the Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors, the Azerbaijani government told Trend May 2.

The 50th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors will be held May 4-7.

During the meeting, representatives of ADB member countries will discuss a variety of issues in different areas, including cooperation among Asian countries, problems of inclusive development of the countries of the region, measures designed to expand the coverage of the healthcare system, global issues and others.

ADB, based in Manila, was established in 1966 and is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth and regional integration.

Azerbaijan became an ADB member on Dec. 22, 1999.

News.Az

