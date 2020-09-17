Azerbaijani finance minister to attend annual meeting of ADB Council of Governors in video format

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov will attend the 53rd Annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank`s (ADB) Board of Governors on September 17-18 in a video format.

Ministers from ADB members, ADB Management, and development and industry experts will discuss a range of issues confronting Asia and the Pacific as it responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Webinar topics include universal health coverage, regional cooperation, technology and investments, resilient and inclusive recovery, and domestic resource mobilization.

Senior government officials, private sector representatives, development partners, youth and members of academia, civil society, and media are expected to participate in the online events.

The Annual Meeting will also feature a side event entitled “CAREC─Regional Cooperation in the Time of COVID-19: Lessons Learned and Way Forward”. Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev and Deputy Minister of Economy Rovshan Najaf are also expected to join the video meeting.

The Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors is an opportunity to provide guidance on ADB administrative, financial, and operational directions. The meetings provide opportunities for member governments to interact with ADB staff, nongovernment organizations (NGOs), media, and representatives of observer countries, international organizations, academe and the private sector. ADB’s annual meetings have become a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific.

The Asian Development Bank is a regional development bank established in 1966 which is headquartered in the Ortigas Center located in Metro Manila, Philippines. The company also maintains 31 field offices around the world. ADB now has 67 members, of which 48 are from within Asia and the Pacific and 19 outside.

The 48th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was held in Baku on May 2-5, 2015.

News.Az