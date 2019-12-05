Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

An auction on placement of bonds of the Ministry of Finance will take place.

ABC.AZ reports that the auction on the state medium-term bonds of the Ministry will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange on 10 December.

The collection of bids during the auction will be organized from 11 am till 12:30 am in accord with the BSE trading regulations.

At the auction of securities with ISIN-code AZ0105023755, the issue volume will amount to AZN 10 million par value of AZN 100, the bond circulation period 728 days, interest income 7.5%, maturity date – 7 December 2021. The underwriter is PASHA Capital.

During the auction, the non-competitive orders may be accepted for no more than 20% of the bond issue.

News.Az

