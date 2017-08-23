Azerbaijani firefighters continue to battle Georgia wildfires, set up special camp

+ ↺ − 16 px

A firefighting team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to take part in the operation to extinguish the forest fires in Georgia.

Azerbaijan’s firefighters have set up a special camp in the village of Daba, which is located near the disaster zone, an APA correspondent reported from the site.

There are 20 tents and a mobile kitchen in the camp. The Azerbaijani firefighters are involved in efforts to put out the fires in three locations.

Forest fires broke out on Georgian territory on August 20. A special headquarters has been set up that unites authorities from all relevant state agencies to draw up strategies for handling the fire. Windy weather and high temperature make it difficult for firefighters to handle the blaze.

Earlier, under the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a helicopter, 22 fire engines and 131 personnel to Georgia to aid in extinguishing the forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park. Moreover, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan has also sent two firefighting helicopters and a six-member crew to Georgia.

News.Az

