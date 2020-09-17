Azerbaijani firmly supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted on Thursday.

“We appreciate that Azerbaijan is identified as one of strategic partners of Ukraine in new national security concept. We will further deepen our strategic partnership and friendship with Ukraine,” the ministry wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier signed a decree to endorse the National Security Strategy of the country. The strategy included Azerbaijan in the list of strategic partner states for Ukraine.

