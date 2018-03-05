Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani First VP attends opening of new building of State Border Service's Special School

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijani First VP attends opening of new building of State Border Service's Special School

A new education block of the Special School of the State Border Service has been inaugurated in Mardakan, Khazar district of Azerbaijan.

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev reported to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the school. She also met with first year-fifth grade cadets studying in patriotism class. The cadets presented a keepsake to Mehriban Aliyeva.

The new block of the Special School occupies a total area of 11,000 sq m. There are 23 rooms, shooting gallery, 400-bed dormitory, gym, pool, canteen, paintball and other sports grounds here.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      