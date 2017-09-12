Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Garanfil nursery-kindergarten
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the Garanfil nursery-kindergarten in Nasimi District after a major overhaul supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov told Mehriban Aliyeva that the kindergarten has been operating since 1968.
The two-story 225-seat nursery-kindergarten features 12 groups. Each of these groups is provided with the necessary equipment and has three rooms.
The pre-school educational institution features training, sports and music rooms, bedrooms and a canteen.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that a special corner was created here for children to learn road traffic rules.
Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the nursery-kindergarten.
Landscaping was carried out in the area around the nursery-kindergarten.
News.Az