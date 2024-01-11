Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani flag raised during anti-France protest in New Caledonia

Azerbaijani flag raised during anti-France protest in New Caledonia

A protest rally was held in front of the Parliament (Congress) of New Caledonia on January 11.

The participants expressed their protest against the policy of the French government to destabilize the situation in New Caledonia, as well as infringement of the rights of the local population, News.Az reports.  

Flags of Azerbaijan and New Caledonia were flying during the rally.

The participants of the rally consider inadmissible the introduction of constitutional amendments by the French government without taking into account the opinion of the local population.

