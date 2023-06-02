Azerbaijani flag raised in Calgary to mark Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Flag of Azerbaijan has been raised in the Canadian city of Calgary to mark the country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

According to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the ceremony, which took place outside the Calgary City hall, was organized by the "Alberta Azerbaijani Cultural Society" (ALACS) and “Azeri Calgary Stars”.

Azerbaijani tricolor flag was raised under the sounds of the National Anthem.

“Azeri Calgary Stars” and “Spirit of Land of Fire” dance groups performed a show.

The active members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora informed the residents that the flag-raising project, which has become a tradition, is organized every year on important and historical days of Azerbaijan.

News.Az