Azerbaijani flag raised in Chicago to mark Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Flag of Azerbaijan was raised in the US city of Chicago on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

Azerbaijan Center of Midwest America organized the flag-raising ceremony, which took place in the city's famous "The Daley Centre".

The tricolor flag was raised to the sky under the sounds of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

The flag-raising ceremony attracted the attention of the city residents. They were informed about Azerbaijan.

The head of the Centre, Farid Mammadov, has told that the flag-raising ceremony is being held year on significant days for Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani flag flew over "The Daley Centre" in front of the Chicago City Hall during the whole day.

News.Az