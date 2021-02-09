Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss current situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker on late Monday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

Exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was held during the telephone conversation.

News.Az