Azerbaijani FM attends closing ceremony of 11th Summer Energy School - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov spoke at the closing ceremony of the 11th Summer Energy School organized by the ADA University on July 9-12.

Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the oil history of Azerbaijan and its successful energy diplomacy, especially noting the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Southern gas corridor initiated by Azerbaijan and its important integral parts - TANAP/TAP projects.

After his speech Minister Elmar Mammadyarov answered the participants' questions about the legal status of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, the process of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno Karabakh, international processes in environmental protection and other issues.

The summer school attendees received the due certificates in conclusion of the event.

The 11th Summer Energy School involved participants from Azerbaijan, Hungary, Columbia, Russia, USA, Spain, Mexico, Malaysia, Czech Republic and Israel.

News.Az

News.Az