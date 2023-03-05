Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM attends opening ceremony of 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries

  • Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter. 

“LDC5 is an opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is mostly needed,” the ministry tweeted.


News.Az 

