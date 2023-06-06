Azerbaijani FM attends round table discussion with permanent representatives of OSCE member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday attended a round table discussion with the participation of permanent representatives of the OSCE participating states, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The discussion was hosted by North Macedonia.

"Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has attended the roundtable discussion with permanent representatives of the OSCE participating states hosted by Macedonian Chairmanship. Fruitful discussions were held on cooperation agenda of the OSCE and Azerbaijan-Armenia post-conflict affairs,” the ministry tweeted.

News.Az