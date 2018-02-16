Azerbaijani FM attends rountable on energy security within Munich Security Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has attended a roundtable on energy security within Munich Security Conference.

The roundtable discussions were held around actual issues of energy security, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, the Southern Gas Corridor and the strategic importance of the TANAP and TAP projects in this regard. He noted that the TANAP project will start operating this year, and the TAP project works successfully according to the schedule. Also, Minister Mammadyarov briefed participants on the 9th meeting of the 4th ministerial meeting held within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku and decisions taken there.

News.Az

