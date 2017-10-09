Azerbaijani FM: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to play a transit-bridge role for GUAM countries and beyond

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov delivered a speech at the Meeting of GUAM Member States Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs taking place in Tbilisi on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of GUAM.

Noting that Azerbaijan, as an active Member State of GUAM, made a major contribution to the development of the Organization and deepening of cooperation between Member States, Elmar Mammadyarov added that successful activity within the framework of the organization was established on the basis mutual trust and support, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Mentioning that GUAM was established 20 years ago with a view of promoting the peace, security and stability in the region and also enhancing economic development and interconnectivity among the Member States Elmar Mammadyarov noted that GUAM provides a unique regional platform to strengthen a wide range of cooperation among Member States and their Partners.

Touching upon protracted conflicts in the territories of GUAM Member States, Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that these conflicts must be resolved on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states.

Noting that strategic level relations within the GUAM promotes strengthening of economic partnerships and development of cooperation in the spheres of trade and transport, Elmar Mammadyarov added that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will play a transit-bridge role for the countries within the GUAM region and beyond. In this regard, the Minister drew attention to the importance of promotion of GUAM Transport Corridor which connects Europe and Asia.

Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that Azerbaijan is satisfied with cooperation in different spheres within the GUAM and stated the importance of increasing common efforts to develop economic-trade relations among the Member States.

The Minister noted that during the last 20 years GUAM Member States has achieved to establish a close cooperation based on partnership and mutual trust, and the strengthening of trust and solidarity will make the work of Organization more successful.

News.Az

