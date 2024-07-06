Azerbaijani FM briefs counterparts from Turkic states on Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday provided an insight into the current state of the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan as he addressed a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Shusha, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov highlighted regional events, as well as the ongoing large-scale reconstruction works across the liberated territories.The meeting also revolved around initiatives to strengthen OTS, as well as the prospects for intersectional cooperation in the fields of security, economy, trade, energy, transportation and communication and environment.

News.Az