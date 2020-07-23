Azerbaijani FM briefs EU’s Borrell on Armenian military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 22, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also joined the three-way phone call.

Minister Bayramov informed the EU official about Armenia’s latest military provocation on the border with Azerbaijan and the current tense situation in the region. He noted that a 76-year-old Azerbaijani civilian was killed as the Armenian side targeted residential settlements during the latest provocation.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that Armenia pursues a goal to threaten the geo-strategic projects being implemented in the region.

Josep Borrell, in turn, emphasized the importance of refraining from actions that provoke tension, in particular from any further threats to critical infrastructure in the region.

He also underlined the need for meaningful re-engagement in substantive negotiations on the key aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Minister Bayramov said that Azerbaijan remains committed to a negotiated solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

News.Az