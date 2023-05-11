Azerbaijani FM briefs founder of Roots of Peace on mine threats in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani FM briefs founder of Roots of Peace on mine threats in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Heidi Kuhn, CEO and Founder of Roots of Peace, U.S. humanitarian non-profit organization for mine action, News.az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about the mine threats against Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia`s aggression against Azerbaijan, adding mines represent an obstacle to restoration and reconstruction works and relocation of IDPs to their homes.

FM Bayramov also touched upon Armenia`s refusal to cooperate with Azerbaijan in mine clearance, saying that some Azerbaijani citizens had lost their lives as a result of mine blasts massively planted by Armenia.

CEO and Founder of Roots of Peace Heidi Kuhn stated that the normalization Armenian and Azerbaijani relations would contribute stability in the region. At the same time Heidi Kuhn declared her intention to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and support joint cooperation in this direction.

News.Az