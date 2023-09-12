Azerbaijani FM briefs head of UN Office at Geneva on Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to the Swiss Confederation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The meeting discussed the various areas of Azerbaijan-UNOG cooperation, as well as regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOG, expressing the country’s support to the organization’s activity in the field of sustainable development goals, human rights, youth, gender equality, as well as environmental protection and economic development.

FM Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s active role within the UN, noting that Azerbaijan will chair the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in 2023, with Baku to host the SPECA Summit in November this year.

The minister also recalled Tatiana Valovaya’s visits to Azerbaijan starting from 2022, including the high-level meetings held during the visits. He also expressed gratitude to UNOG Director-General for creating environment for strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOG, as well as the country’s other institutions.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also briefed the UNOG Director-General about the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and Armenia’s provocations in the post-conflict period, despite Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives. He also underscored the facts of mine threats against Azerbaijan, as well as the unfounded claims on “humanitarian situation” and “blockade” in the region.

News.Az