Azerbaijani FM briefs Mexican counterpart on COP29 preparations

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, they discussed the development of bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides highlighted the importance of enhancing mutual contacts to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico.FM Bayramov spoke in detail about the preparatory process for organizing the session within Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, main and side events, as well as the ongoing negotiation processes.According to him, Azerbaijan intends to develop cooperation with Mexico combat climate change during COP29 presidency.As a hydrocarbon-rich country, Azerbaijan is determined to advance the green energy agenda and intends to cooperate with a number of international partners in this direction.The meeting also revolved around on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az