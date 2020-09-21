Azerbaijani FM briefs Moldovan counterpart on Armenia’s provocative actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s provocative statements and actions undermine the process of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks Monday during a phone talk with his Moldovan counterpart Oleg Tulea, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov informed his Moldovan counterpart about Armenia’s recent military provocation aimed at escalating the tensions in the region.

“As a result of the fire opened by the Armenian armed forces along the two countries’ border today, an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed,” said the minister, stressing that Armenia’s military-political leadership is fully responsible for this crime.

News.Az