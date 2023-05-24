Azerbaijani FM briefs OSCE PA president on Armenia’s failure to fulfill its obligations under trilateral statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has informed President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt about the current situation in the region, as well as the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the country’s liberated territories, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister also spoke about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure peace and stability in the region, including the signing of a peace treaty, the opening of all communications and other issues, despite Armenia's provocations and its efforts to delay the processes.

Moreover, FM Bayramov briefed the OSCE PA president on the continued landmine threat, Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement, the ill-treatment of Azerbaijani servicemen captured in April and their non-return, as well as the failure to provide information about missing persons.

News.Az