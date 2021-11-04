Azerbaijani FM calls for fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines in world

It is necessary to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks Thursday during the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel session as part of the 8th Global Baku Forum

The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan is effectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic both domestically and globally.

“The whole world must unite efforts in this sphere,” the minister added. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced important appeals on this issue to the international community.”

Bayramov said that it is necessary to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, which are an important tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az