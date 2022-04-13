Azerbaijani FM calls recent talks with Armenian counterpart ‘constructive’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said his recent talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan were constructive.

Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of the normalization of relations with Armenia, FM Bayramov told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He recalled that the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held a meeting in Brussels on April 6 through the mediation of the European Council president.

“As a follow-up to the Brussels meeting, I had a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss some practical steps. I think that the talks with my Armenian counterpart were professional and constructive,” the top diplomat said.

Azerbaijan has shown goodwill, said FM Bayramov, stressing that the next steps will be taken in this regard.

