Azerbaijani FM, CoE Sec-Gen discuss cooperation agenda, regional issue

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with visiting Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the CoE, as well as the current regional situation.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction that during the period since Azerbaijan became a member of the CoE, it has closely cooperated with the Organization in the areas of human rights protection, rule of law and development of democracy, joined a number of relevant conventions, and implemented various joint programs.

Referring to the 4th Summit Meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavík on May 17 of 2023, Bayramov said that such meetings play an important role in discussing the possibilities of expanding cooperation within the framework of the Council of Europe.

Speaking about the work done under the current Action Plan between Azerbaijan and the CoE, the parties said that cooperation in improving the justice system, development of the media and other areas has yielded fruitful results.

The opposite side was informed in detail about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the mine threat that undermines this activity and the safety of the citizens, the reintegration of the Armenian residents in the Karabakh region, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Bayramov, speaking about the factors determining the local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the Karabakh region in September of 2023, noted that the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani territories is one of the biggest threats of this kind.

In this direction, he noted that the said anti-terrorist measures play an important role in removing the obstacles to the establishment of peace and security in the region.

As confirmed by the representatives of a number of international organizations, including the Council of Europe, who visited the region after the anti-terrorist measures, it was emphasized that contrary to the allegations made by Armenia within the framework of the smear campaign against Azerbaijan, no violence against civilians was observed.

Other regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

