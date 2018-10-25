Azerbaijani FM comments on latest statement of acting Armenian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It’s necessary to be familiar with the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group"

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov commented on the latest statements of the Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Armenian PM noted the Karabakh conflict is far from being resolved until "the authorities of Karabakh" are involved in the negotiation process.

It is not the first time that Pashinyan makes such statements, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan said on Oct. 25, Trend reports.

“When making statements, a person should think first. First of all, there are documents. It’s necessary to be familiar with the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group. This document clearly states that Armenia and Azerbaijan are parties to the conflict, and negotiations are ongoing between these two countries. As it comes for the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh, they are an interested party here. If so, then the presence of the Azerbaijani community should be taken into account as well," the minister added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az