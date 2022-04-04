Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM congratulates newly elected Georgian FM

Azerbaijani FM congratulates newly elected Georgian FM

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgia’s new Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili had a phone talk on 4 April 2022, Foreign Ministry told News.az.

J. Bayramov congratulated Georgia's new FM and wished him success in his new position.

The sides exchanged views on the development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further development of these relations.



