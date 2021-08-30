Azerbaijani FM congratulates Turkey on Victory Day
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Turkey on Victory Day on Twitter.
"We congratulate our brothers on the 99th anniversary of the Victory - a heroic epic inscribed in golden letters in the history of Turkey, achieved by the Turkish army led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," Bayramov said in the congratulatory post.
