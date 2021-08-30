Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM congratulates Turkey on Victory Day

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Turkey on Victory Day on Twitter.

"We congratulate our brothers on the 99th anniversary of the Victory - a heroic epic inscribed in golden letters in the history of Turkey, achieved by the Turkish army led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," Bayramov said in the congratulatory post.

