Azerbaijani FM continues bilateral exchanges in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov continues his bilateral exchanges in New-York within the UN General Assembly 73rd session, the Foreign

Minister Mammadyarov met Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leona Alie Kabba, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation prospects, the issues of mutual cooperation and support within the international organization, as well as the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

News.Az

News.Az