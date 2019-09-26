Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM: Crucial that all member states implement UNSC resolutions

  • Politics
It is crucial that all Member States comply with their international obligations and implement the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, as required by the UN Charter, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the UN Security Council Ministerial Debate, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

