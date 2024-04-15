Azerbaijani FM delivers speech at Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dialogue Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has participated in Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council as a guest of honor, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

Delivering speech at the meeting, Azerbaijani minister emphasized the importance of expanding interregional relations and multilateral cooperation between brotherly countries.

In his speech, confidence and commitment to this strategic dialogue, which laid the foundation for taking steps towards a stronger partnership between two regions, was expressed.

