Azerbaijani FM discusses COP29 agenda with UN official

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Under-Secretary-General Rabab Fatima to discuss COP29, News.Az reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bayramov posted on X."Informed about COP29's focus to climate finance, climate smart development, as well as sensitivities of Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States," Bayramov said.

