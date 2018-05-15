Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict settlement in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Paris on May 15.

"Taking into account that the election process in Azerbaijan and Armenia is over, it is important to continue the negotiations intensively," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Minister Elmar Mammadyarov once again reiterated readiness to intensify negotiations for soonest resolution of the conflict.

"Measures to be taken by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the negotiation process as well as the situation in the region were discussed in detail during the meeting," the spokesman said.

News.Az

News.Az