Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict with OSCE MG co-chairs
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov is having a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev shared the due information on his Twitter page.
According to him, the sides are discussing the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
"Azerbaijan always supports substantial and logical talks for soonest settlement of the conflict and ensuring lasting peace in the region," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.
