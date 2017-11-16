Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict with OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov is having a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev shared the due information on his Twitter page.

According to him, the sides are discussing the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Azerbaijan always supports substantial and logical talks for soonest settlement of the conflict and ensuring lasting peace in the region," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

