Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict with OSCE MG co-chairs

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict with OSCE MG co-chairs

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov is having a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev shared the due information on his Twitter page.

According to him, the sides are discussing the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Azerbaijan always supports substantial and logical talks for soonest settlement of the conflict and ensuring lasting peace in the region," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      