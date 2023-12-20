Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with Russian president’s special rep

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Tuesday with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The discussions revolved around the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia across the humanitarian and cultural domains, as well as the current situation in the region.

Special Representative Mikhail Shvydkoy informed Minister Jeyhun Bayramov about the events held in Russia to mark the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, expressing his readiness to contribute to the hosting of joint humanitarian and cultural events next year.

The meeting also saw discussions on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

News.Az