Azerbaijani FM: Eastern Partnership program not implemented for 100%

Eastern Partnership program has not been implemented for 100 percent, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks during the press-conference following the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Europe Cooperation Council in Brussels, Trend reports on April 4.

“Eastern Partnership has not been implemented for 100 percent,” he said. “There is still room for improvement. Within the Eastern Partnership there are a lot of opportunities for EU and its member states, as well as member-states of Eastern Partnership.”

Mammadyarov said that after the Southern Gas Corridor project is implemented in 2020, the Caspian gas from the Azerbaijani sector will reach the market of Italy and absolutely new opportunities will open up.

“The Southern Gas Corridor can be expanded to other countries in the region, particularly to the Balkan states,” he said.

While speaking about cooperation in the transport sector, Mammadyarov stressed that the EU is very much interested in using the existing transportation corridors.

The minister stressed the role of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

“It is a game changer for the region,” he added. “You have an impeded land access from the European countries to not only South Caucasus states, but to the Central Asia and beyond.”

News.Az

