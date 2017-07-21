Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov receives UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča.

Miroslav Jenča is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the International Conference on Question of Jerusalem held jointly by the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baku, according to the press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Miroslav Yenča expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for hosting the conference and noted that the meetings and discussions held within the framework of the conference were productive. He also stressed that sustainable development in the rest of the world, including the Middle East, is dependent on the restoration of a just peace.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out the importance of promoting multicultural values ​​in the international arena to prevent and resolve conflicts in the contemporary world, focusing on the traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about Armenia’s aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan, Minister Mammadyarov underlined that the UN’s support to the substantive negotiations to resolve the conflict is highly appreciated. He also highlighted the role of the United Nations specialized agencies, particularly the High Commissioner for Refugees in preventing the humanitarian disaster that Azerbaijan has faced as a result of the conflict, and addressing the social problems of refugees and internally displaced persons.

Minister Mammadyarov talked about the current status of negotiation process on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed that troops of Armenia should be fully and unconditionally withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, which constitute the basis of the conflict.

At the same time, the Minister reminded that at the initiative of Azerbaijan at the UN Security Council for the first time a meeting on the theme "Strengthening the partnership synergy between the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation" was organized. In this regard, he praised the close cooperation of such organizations in achieving peace and stability.

They also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-UN partnership, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

