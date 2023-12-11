Azerbaijani FM, EU Council representative discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council Simon Mordue.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed perspectives on the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

