Azerbaijani FM, EU high representative hold phone talks

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region.

The EU high representative expressed serious concern over tensions in the region. It was noted that the EU is interested in resolving the currently existing tension and supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to peacefully resolve the conflict.

Bayramov noted that as a continuation of the provocative activities carried out by Armenia in the latest months, on September 27, it launched a new aggression against Azerbaijan along the entire front, and in response, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched counter-attacks.

Azerbaijani foreign minister informed the EU official that Armenia was deliberately targeting Azerbaijani civilians and civil infrastructure, adding that 19 civilians were killed and 63 were injured.

Noting that Azerbaijani settlements came under rocket and artillery fire from the territory of Armenia, the minister stated that conducting a serious provocation, Armenia intends to involve third parties in the conflict.

It was stressed that in order to ensure peace in the region it is important to respect the norms and principles of international law, particularly the territorial integrity of states within the internationally recognized borders, as well as end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az