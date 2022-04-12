Azerbaijani FM, EU special rep discuss latest developments in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Following the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels through the mediation and participation of the European Council president, the sides discussed the latest developments in the region, addressed steps to normalize relations between the two countries, including preparing a future peace agreement, as well as exchanged views on humanitarian issues.

News.Az