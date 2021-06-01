Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on the latter’s initiative, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as the recent tensions on the border.

Minister Bayramov stressed the importance of resolving tension on the border issue, resolving existing differences through negotiations, and brought to the attention of the opposite side that the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the proposal to establish an appropriate trilateral commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border.

As for the six Armenian servicemen detained during the provocation aimed at planting landmines on roads on the territory of Azerbaijan, it was stressed that such provocations by the Armenian side are unacceptable at a time when Azerbaijan is clearing numerous landmines, planted by Armenia in the liberated areas, which pose a direct threat to human life.

The sides also discussed regional security issues.

News.Az