Azerbaijani FM expresses gratitude to Turkey

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Turkey.

“Thank you, brotherly Turkey, for sharing our joy and sorrow! We strongly condemn the new war crime of Armenia and express our deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the treacherous attack. Long live the Motherland!" Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page.

As earlier reported, on October 27, the Armenian armed forces launched heavy artillery strikes on Qarayusifli village, Barda district, killing four civilians, including a small-aged girl, and leaving 13 others injured.

News.Az