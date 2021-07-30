Azerbaijani FM extends condolences over deadly wildfires in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended condolences over deadly fires in Turkey.

"We were shocked by the incessant forest fires in brotherly Turkey, as well as the death of three people in Antalya", the minister tweeted.

Bayramov expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"We ask the mercy of Allah for those killed in the fire. In these difficult days, we are next to brotherly Turkey, and we are ready to provide any support," he added.

News.Az