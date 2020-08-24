Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended condolences to the Georgian side over a deadly road accident in the country’s Dusheti municipality.

“I was very saddened to hear about the tragic road accident on the Shatili highway in Dusheti municipality of Georgia. We express condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and wish speedy recovery to the injured. Our support and solidarity is with the friendly people of Georgia,” the Azerbaijani minister wrote on Twitter.

At least 17 were killed and 3 others seriously injured as a result of the road accident in Georgia.

News.Az