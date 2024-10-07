Azerbaijani FM heads to Moscow for CIS meeting
Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Moscow on a working visit.During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to attend and address a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
FM Bayramov will also hold high-level meetings in Moscow.
The CIS ministerial meeting aims to strengthen regional cooperation and address key geopolitical issues affecting CIS countries.