Azerbaijani FM heads to Moscow for CIS meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Moscow on a working visit.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to attend and address a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.FM Bayramov will also hold high-level meetings in Moscow.The CIS ministerial meeting aims to strengthen regional cooperation and address key geopolitical issues affecting CIS countries.

News.Az