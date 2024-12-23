Azerbaijani FM heads to Serbia for working visit

Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for Serbia on a working visit.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to attend and address the Conference of Serbian Ambassadors, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold meetings with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Jurić and other high-ranking officials.

News.Az